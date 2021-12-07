Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Director Steven B. Lee Purchases 10,000 Shares

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Director Steven B. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $435.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIG. William Blair cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

