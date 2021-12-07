Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.20 ($92.36).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €59.59 ($66.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.25. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

