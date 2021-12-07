Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of MATD opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.29. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.84 million and a PE ratio of -13.27.
Petro Matad Company Profile
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.