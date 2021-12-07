Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MATD opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.29. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.84 million and a PE ratio of -13.27.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

