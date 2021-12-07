Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BAB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 424 ($5.62) to GBX 352 ($4.67) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 455 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 373 ($4.95).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 308.30 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 329.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 321. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.15).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

