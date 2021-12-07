Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 435 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 435 price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 376.38.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

