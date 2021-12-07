NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

