NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 95.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $136,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

NYSE:MRO opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -259.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

