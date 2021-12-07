Head to Head Survey: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) versus Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Five9 and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28% Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 20.46 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -156.49 Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.21 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -149.56

Five9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Five9 and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 5 16 0 2.68 Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $201.10, indicating a potential upside of 52.98%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.54%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats Five9 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

