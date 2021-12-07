Analyzing CVD Equipment (CVV) and Its Competitors

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CVD Equipment to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVD Equipment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million -$6.07 million 52.26 CVD Equipment Competitors $2.65 billion $329.52 million 41.38

CVD Equipment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment. CVD Equipment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CVD Equipment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A CVD Equipment Competitors 282 1037 1577 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.57%. Given CVD Equipment’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVD Equipment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment 4.23% -4.80% -3.14% CVD Equipment Competitors -7.46% 1.16% 3.99%

Summary

CVD Equipment competitors beat CVD Equipment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate. The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment is utilized for chemical Vapor deposition equipment manufacturing. The Stainless Design Concepts segment includes ultra-high purity manufacturing division in Saugerties, New York for gas control systems. The Materials segment offers material coatings for aerospace, medical, electronic, and other application. The Corporate segment refers to the firm’s administration activities. Its services include anti-corrosion, application lab, collaboration, customer support, printed electronics, fabricated quartzware, and process software. The firm serves the aerospace, glass coatings, medical, military, nanomaterials, optoelectronics, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaics markets. The company was founded by Leonard A. Rosenbaum on October 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, NY.

