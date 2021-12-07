Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

