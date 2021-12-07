Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $1,242,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 22.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

