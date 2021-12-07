Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 75.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after buying an additional 287,634 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 832,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 98,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 243,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

EDD stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.