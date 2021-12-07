Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $251.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.90. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.