Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.