Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PML opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

