Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Atkore worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Atkore by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

