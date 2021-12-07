Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $9,299,812 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

