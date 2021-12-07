James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of James River Group worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

