Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Organogenesis worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of ORGO opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $294,968 in the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

