Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baidu were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.05. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

