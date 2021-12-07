Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 11,051 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.46. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $859,843. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

