Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 138,731 Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,731 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Huaneng Power International worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of HNP opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Huaneng Power International Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.