LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller Sells 13,851 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LZ stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.