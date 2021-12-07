LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller Sells 13,851 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.