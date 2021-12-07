Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

EWBC stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

