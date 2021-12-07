Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 56,047 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 245,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,535 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLR. Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE CLR opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

