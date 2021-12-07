Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.04% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $777.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.