Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg Sells 9,899 Shares

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

Movado Group stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Movado Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Movado Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Movado Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

