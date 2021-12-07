Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,317,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $352.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $297.42 and a twelve month high of $365.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

