Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 76.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

