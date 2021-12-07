Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 110.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

