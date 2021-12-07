Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 314 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.