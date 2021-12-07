Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $24,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALIM opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.65. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

