Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 1,822 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $108,018.61.

Poshmark stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $141,886,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Poshmark by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Poshmark by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

