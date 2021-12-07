Kelly Gillease Sells 2,420 Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nerdwallet stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Nerdwallet Inc has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

