Neil Hackett Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) Stock

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) insider Neil Hackett sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($38,732.39).
The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
