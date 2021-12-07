EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Director Jack Levine Purchases 22,040 Shares of Stock

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Director Jack Levine purchased 22,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jack Levine purchased 40,000 shares of EzFill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.

NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91. EzFill Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth $295,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth $102,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth $61,000.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

