NI (NODK) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

NI (NASDAQ: NODK) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NI to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A NI Competitors 672 2981 2662 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.43%. Given NI’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NI has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NI $306.36 million $40.39 million 16.92 NI Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.93

NI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NI. NI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 7.41% 6.84% 3.61% NI Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Summary

NI competitors beat NI on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

