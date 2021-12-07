Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 59.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Repay were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 103.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

RPAY stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

