Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce $63.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.39 million to $64.00 million. PROS posted sales of $60.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $250.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.84 million to $250.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $270.74 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $278.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 21.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 14.1% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 8.0% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 185,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $3,589,000.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.58. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

