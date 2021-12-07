Comerica Bank Has $180,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 546,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

