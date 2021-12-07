Comerica Bank Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPD were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of PPD by 13.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 4.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

