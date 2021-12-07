Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 4,851 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 480.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 266,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 220,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $943,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

