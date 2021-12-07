Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.