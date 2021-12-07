Comerica Bank Invests $64,000 in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 40.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 545,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $4,844,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 1,304.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $3,256,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

In related news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of -0.21.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

