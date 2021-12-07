Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post sales of $538.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $23.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

