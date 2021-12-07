ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 81,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDG opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

