Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $435.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.42.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $390.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

