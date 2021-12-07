Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Major Shareholder East Asset Management, Llc Purchases 3,751 Shares

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

East Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, East Asset Management, Llc bought 10 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170.00.

On Monday, November 29th, East Asset Management, Llc purchased 9 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $148.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, East Asset Management, Llc acquired 594 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $9,801.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, East Asset Management, Llc bought 3 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49.50.

RAND stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17. Rand Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $43.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

