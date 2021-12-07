Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.
Moderna stock opened at $265.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.84 and a 200-day moving average of $312.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $32,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
