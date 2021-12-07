Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

Moderna stock opened at $265.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.84 and a 200-day moving average of $312.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $32,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

