Invesco Ltd. Sells 80,546 Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IIGD opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

